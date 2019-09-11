The OK Falls Legion Hand Grenades and Roll N Stones Fun Centre Wreckers are the co-leaders after the first week of play in the Penticton and District Dart Association.
Both teams have 20 points to lead the way in the new 10-team league.
Elks Shooting Stars are third at 16 and Penticton Legion Arm and Hammered and OK Falls Legion Reunion are tied for fourth at 15.
John Fritsen fired the first perfect 180 score of the new season, while Calvin Ek notched a pair of 140s.
Stefany Barker had the high out on the women’ side at 134 and Darren Vipond on the men’s at 102.
The league will start out with round-robin play before splitting into A and B divisions in February.
For more information on the league, email penpubdarts@gmail.com
