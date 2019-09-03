The Osoyoos Coyotes opened the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League pre-season with a home-ice triumph.
Tynan Peacock scored twice – including the winner in the third period – as the Coyotes held off the Princeton Posse 5-4 at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Jared Bouliane, Crae Dawson and Ryan Bester also scored for the Coyotes, who trailed 1-0 after one period and led 2-1 at the second intermission.
Spencer Hutson and Bailey Monteith split the netminding for the Coyotes and had to be strong as the Posse outshot Osoyoos 53-30.
The Coyotes play a home-and-home with the Summerland Steam this weekend, meeting Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Summerland and Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.
Osoyoos hosts Princeton again on Sunday to close out the pre-season.
KIJHL regular season play starts Friday, Sept. 13.
