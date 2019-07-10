Larry Thompson produced a 67 to capture the Twin Lakes Golf Resort senior men’s day low net outing on Tuesday.
Ron English at 68 and Reid Sutherland at 69 rounded out the top three in the first flight.
In the second flight, it was Chris Redman at 69, Bill Rogocky at 70 and Don Affleck at 71.
Chuck Clubine won the third flight by countback at 68, Jack Kinniburgh settled for second and Gerry Chalmers took third at 72.
Closest-to-the-pin honours went to English on No. 2, Glen Jolliffe on No. 7 and Sutherland on No. 13.
Long putts went to Thompson on No. 8 and Mark Dodge on No. 14.
English, Greg Cox and Tim Gladish carded deuces.
* * *
Lynn Karaim logged a 63 to win the Summerland Golf and Country Club ladies’ “eclectic” low net event on Tuesday.
It was a two-round event with the best scores on each hole over the two days combined.
Karaim was competing in the second flight where Ellen Clay came second at 65 and Kathy Larkin third at 68.
Helen Pybus topped the first flight at 67 followed by Carol Mulligan at 68 and Vijai Vaagen at 70.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.