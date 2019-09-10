Tickets are now on sale to the public for the 2019 BCHL Showcase Festival presented by Bauer, the host Penticton Vees announced Tuesday.
Penticton is co-hosting this year’s event for the first time, with the other half of the festival being held in Chilliwack.
The Penticton slate of eight games will be played October 4-5 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The nine games in Chilliwack will be played Oct. 2-3.
The Penticton event will feature a Hockey House with a variety of activities for children, fans and BCHL families and friends. The Hockey House will also include a kid zone as well as a mascot competition.
The BCHL will host a panel on Oct. 4 that will include former NHL players as well as BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb. The discussion will cover their playing careers and the game of hockey today.
Tickets for the event are on sale with $10-day passes for all non-Vees games while Vees games will remain at their regular pricing at $15 for adults and $13 for seniors with local children 18 and under getting free admission. Tickets are available for purchase at the SOEC Box Office as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.
The schedule for the Penticton part of the annual competition is as follows:
Friday, Oct. 4
10 a.m.: Prince George Spruce Kings vs. West Kelowna Warriors
1 p.m.: Wenatchee Wild vs. Salmon Arm Silverbacks*
4 p.m.: Merritt Centennials vs. Trail Smoke Eaters*
7 p.m.: Vernon Vipers vs. Penticton Vees
Saturday, Oct. 5:
10 a.m.: Salmon Arm vs. Coquitlam Express
1 p.m.: Trail vs. Prince George
4 p.m.: West Kelowna vs. Vernon
7 p.m.: Penticton vs. Wenatchee
Meanwhile, the Vees are awaiting imminent word on whether they will be awarded the right to host the 2020-21 Centennial Cup national junior-A championship in May 2021.
Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson said while the Vees would like to bid to host the entire Showcase Festival next year, they likely would not do so if they are successful in their bid to host the Centennial Cup.
