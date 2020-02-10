The Summerland Steam followed up a dramatic win with a heartbreaking loss in KIJHL action on the weekend.
Summerland beat likely first-round playoff opponent Princeton Posse 6-5 in double overtime before falling on a last-minute goal to the Chase Heat. Both games were played at the Summerland Arena.
Osoyoos Coyotes dropped their seventh straight game, 6-2 at home to Chase on Friday, and are one point away from mathematically being eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in their 10-year history.
SATURDAY – Chase 3 Steam 2: Colton Nikiforuk’s second goal with 19 seconds left in the third period gave the Heat the win over Summerland.
Breckin Erichuk had the other goal for the Heat (27-15-1-2), who will finish in second place in the Birks Division.
Liam McLaren scored one and assisted on the other by Morey Babakaiff for the Steam, who led 1-0 after one period and trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes. The Steam outshot the Heat 30-29.
FRIDAY – Steam 6 Princeton 5 (2-OT): Matthew Byrne’s third goal of the game with four seconds left in the second overtime period gave Summerland a thrilling home-ice win.
McLaren had a goal and three helpers and Jerrett Watson and Tyson Conroy also clicked for the Steam, who led 2-1 and 5-3 at the intermissions.
Noah Brusse, Josh Olson, Justin Fodchuk, Trevor Gulenchyn and Brendan Adams scored for the Posse, who were outshot 43-37.
Chase 6 Coyotes 2: Trevor Kennedy produced a natural hat-trick and Nikiforuk scored twice and added two helpers as the Heat pushed Osoyoos to the brink of elimination at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Evan Hughes also scored for the Heat, who outshot the home team 40-20.
Tyler Russell and Brandon Della Paolera scored and Noah Eisenhut assisted on both for the Coyotes.
The Coyotes (8-32-1-2) are still 11 points behind the North Okanagan Knights (12-25-1-5) with only six games left. The Knights got pasted 4-1 and 12-1 by the Revelstoke Grizzlies on the weekend.
Osoyoos would be eliminated with a home-ice loss to first-place Kelowna Chiefs Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.
The Coyotes visit North Okanagan on Friday and are back home to play Princeton Saturday at 7:35 p.m.
Summerland (21-20-0-4) hosts Kelowna Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Steam – 10 points behind Princeton with only four games left – are assured of finishing in third place in the Ohlhausen Division.
Princeton (25-14-1-5) has an outside shot at first place as they are six points behind Kelowna (29-11-2-2) with only four games left.
More than likely, however, it will be Kelowna-North Okanagan and Princeton-Osoyoos in the Ohlhausen Division semifinals.
ICE CHIPS: Defending KIJHL and provincial champs Revelstoke (36-5-1-3) is one point ahead of Kimberley Dynamiters (36-6-0-3) with each team having four games left. Revelstoke (Birks) and Kimberley (Mountain) have clinched their respective division pennants. Beaver Valley Nite Hawks lead Nelson Leafs by five points for the Murdoch pennant… Osoyoos, Golden Rockets and Sicamous Eagles are all close to being eliminated from the post-season picture. The only real playoff battle is in the Murdoch Division, where Grand Forks Border Bruins lead Castlegar Rebels by one point, with the Rebels holding a game in hand. The teams clash for the final time Friday in Grand Forks.
