Penticton Dental Centre FC avenged their lone defeat of the season and extended their lead atop the Capri Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 45-and-over A Division standings.
Darryl Pace and league scoring leader Ben Cougny each scored twice as Penticton doubled Kal Tire FC 6-3 Monday at the Parkinson Rec Centre in Kelowna.
Mike Beliveau and Herb Alex also scored and Rick Sewell had a strong game in goal in the wide-open game as Penticton improved to 13-1-1 on the season.
Penticton led 3-1 at halftime before upping the advantage to 5-1. Kal got back within 5-3 before Pace put the game away.
Jeff Nice, Mark Wasylyk and Chris Bader scored for Kal (11-3-1), who plunged from second to fourth place with the loss.
Mission Cleaners (12-3-0) and Brown Benefits (11-2-2) both won Monday and are four and five points, respectively, behind Penticton.
Penticton takes on the Cleaners Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Parkinson No. 14 field.
In 55-and-over division play, Penticton TCA is back in action Thursday against Kal Tire at 8 p.m. at CNB Middle School Byland in West Kelowna.
Penticton is 9-2-2 on the season – nine points behind league-leading Brown Benefits 55 with two games in hand. After a strong season in 2019, Kal has staggered to a 3-10 record.
