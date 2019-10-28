Three straight wins lifted the Penticton Vees three places in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings, though it won’t be easy for any of the 131 teams across the land to overhaul the Brooks Bandits.
The Vees, who had topped the rankings after an 11-0 start to the season, slipped down to No. 19 after a four-game winless skid. But wins over Trail, Chilliwack in overtime and Merritt vaulted the Vees up to No. 16.
Salmon Arm Silverbacks are the top BCHL team in the rankings, up six spots to No. 8 as they lead the league with a 15-3-1 record. Penticton is second in the league and the Interior Division at 14-3-1.
Coquitlam Express (13-4-0) fell five spots to barely stay in the rankings at No. 20.
Brooks, the defending national champions, stayed firmly at No. 1 after winning an incredible 50th straight regular season game in the Alberta Junior Hockey League dating back to last season.
The Bandits needed a third-period rally and seven rounds of a shootout against the No. 9 Okotoks Oilers to keep the streak alive.
Battlefords North Stars (Saskatchewan league) are up one spot to No. 2 after a 10-game winning streak and a terrific 17-1 start.
Sherwood Park Crusaders (Alberta league) are also 17-1 on the campaign after nine straight wins but still slipped behing Battlefords to No. 3.
Powassan Voodoos (Northern Ontario league) extended their winning streak to 15 to remain No. 4.
College Français de Longueuil are 12-1 in Quebec to round out the top five.
Centennial Cup hosts Portage Terriers (Manitoba league) endured the most precipitous drop, falling 10 spots to No. 17.
