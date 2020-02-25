Brian Johnston crossed the 50-goal plateau with a four-goal effort as Harvey-Lister-Webb outlasted Penticton Lock and Key 11-10 in a shootout in Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League play Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
Johnston – the league goalscoring leader with 53 – had a chance to win the game in the third round of the shootout but was denied by Darren Schimpf.
But HLW got the victory in the sixth round when Keith Johnstone delivered the decisive spot-kick.
Dave Cruickshank had a hat-trick, Derrick Webb had two goals and two assists, and Vlado Zamecnik a goal and four assists for the winners, who led 6-4 at halftime.
Reid Jenkins bagged three goals, Jerry Goncalves added two goals and two assists, Phil Barata and Herb Alex each scored twice and Al Manning had one goal and two helpers for PLK.
With a single point for the shootout loss, PLK moved ahead of Theos into third place in the standings. Each team has 17 points but PLK has the edge by virtue of a better head-to-head record.
Theos, missing star Zico Pescada again due to injury, were overwhelmed 13-5 by TC Auto, who have already clinched the regular season title.
League scoring leader Ben Cougny and linemate Joe Kandola each notched three goals and three assists for TCA. Alex and Charley Mayer each scored twice and Manning, Peter Toth and Stefan Lang potted singles.
Jenkins and Ron Dirksen each scored twice and Alan Clarke carded a goal and two assists for Theos, who trailed 5-2 at the half.
Cougny is up to 92 points with one game to go, while Johnston is second with 76 and Kandola third at 61.
In the final league games this Sunday, HLW takes on Theos at 10 a.m., and PLK battles TC Auto at 11:10 a.m. The semifinals will be held the following Sunday.