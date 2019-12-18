The Summerland Steam helped themselves and their South Okanagan rivals.
Cody Swan scored late in the first period and Eric Scherger made 23 saves for the shutout as the Steam blanked the fading North Okanagan Knights 3-0 Tuesday at the Summerland Arena.
Morey Babakaiff and Jordon Woytas also scored and Lane French tacked on two assists for the Steam (14-14-0-4), who moved into a tie for second place with the Princeton Posse in the Ohlhausen Division. Princeton has three games in hand.
The Steam visit Kamloops Storm on Friday in their last game before the holiday break.
Sean Kanervisto made 22 stops for the Knights (9-18-0-4), who trailed 1-0 and 2-0 at the period breaks.
The result kept the resurgent Osoyoos Coyotes within seven points of the Knights for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division. Osoyoos, off now until Dec. 27, has two games in hand.
In other action on a busy Tuesday, Kimberley Dynamiters won 2-1 in Golden and are well out of front in the KIJHL overall standings with a 26-3-0-1 record for 53 points.
Chase beat visiting 100 Mile House 5-3, Nelson Leafs won 3-2 in Castlegar and Columbia Valley earned a 4-4 tie in Fernie.
