The Ryan Express was in full gallop in Monday Night Mixed 5-pin bowling league action at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Stu Ryan had the top two single games of 305 and 302 and the high four-game count of 1,168. Chris Bradford maintained the high average of 246.
On the ladies’ side, Lori Hood had the high four-game of 847 and kept the high average of 212 while Kara McMillan had the high single of 251.
Team Elasoff had the high single of 880 and high four-game of 3,135.
In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin action, Lynden Hicks grabbed the high single of 192, Taylor Shea the high triple of 542 and Bob Biro the high average of 182.
Deveney Stamps had the team high single of 859 and Nor-Mar Trucking the team high triple of 2,498.
