The post-season came and went in a hurry for the Summerland Steam.
Trent Crisp scored twice as the Princeton Posse held off the Steam 5-4 Tuesday at the Summerland Arena to complete a four-game sweep in the KIJHL best-of-seven first-round playoff series.
Colby Rhodes, Terrance Josephson and Josh Olson also lit the lamp for Princeton, which led 3-0 and 3-2 at the period breaks.
Former Posse forward Lane French had a hat-trick and assisted on the other by Jordon Woytas for the Steam, who outshot the visitors 29-27.
Princeton outscored Summerland 19-10 over the four games and never trailed in the series. It was more of the same on Tuesday as the Posse surged to a 3-0 lead after one period.
French and Woytas gave the Steam some life with second-period goals, but Olson and Crisp scored in a 1:49 span in the third period to make it 5-2.
O’Neil and French – playing his final junior hockey game - scored quick goals to cut the lead to 5-4 with 2:49 still to go. The Steam got Eric Scherger to the bench for an extra skater with 1:07 left but couldn’t breach Princeton goalie Scott Bird for the tying goal.
Princeton now awaits the winner of the series between Kelowna Chiefs and North Okanagan Knights in the Ohlhausen Division final series. The Chiefs won 6-1 Tuesday in Armstrong to open up a 3-1 series lead and can wrap it up with a home-ice win Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Rutland Arena.
Birks Division: Defending KIJHL champs Revelstoke Grizzlies are on to the next round after winning 2-1 in Kamloops to complete a four-game sweep of the Storm.
100 Mile House blanked Chase Heat 3-0 to take a 3-1 lead in the other Birks semifinal, and finish it off with a victory in Chase Thursday night.
Murdoch Division: Both series ended in four-game sweeps with Nelson Leafs blanking Spokane Braves 3-0 and Beaver Valley Nite Hawks dispatching Castlegar Rebels 4-1. Nelson travels to Fruitvale to open the division final against the Nite Hawks.
Mountain Division: Columbia Valley Rockies beating the visiting Fernie Ghostriders 4-0 to complete a stunning four-game upset. Fernie had finished 19 points ahead of the Rockies in the regular season.
Regular season champions Kimberley Dynamiters won 5-2 in Creston Valley and can close out the Thundercats in Game 5 Thursday night in Kimberley.