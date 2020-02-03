A playoff berth is looking increasingly unlikely for the struggling Osoyoos Coyotes.
Osoyoos lost two road games by a combined score of 16-5 on the weekend and have dropped five straight overall to fall 11 points behind the North Okanagan Knights for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Ohlhausen Division.
Osoyoos has just eight games left and the Knights have nine.
The Summerland Steam split a pair of weekend games to remain a game over .500 and comfortably in third place in the division.
SATURDAY – Kamloops 7 Coyotes 1: Chris Thon tallied four goals and two assists and Brendan Kirschner had a goal and three helpers as the resurgent Storm limited Osoyoos to just nine shots on goal in rolling to the easy win.
Carter McLellan and Yewta Plamondon also scored for Kamloops (19-23-0-1), who outshot the Coyotes 23-4 in the second period and scored four straight goals.
Brendan Moseley scored in the third period for the Coyotes, who were outshot 36-9 on the night.
Steam 6 Princeton 3: Lane French scored with 6:54 left to break the deadlock and added two assists as Summerland doubled the second-place Posse in Princeton.
Mitchell Gove and Matthew Byrne each scored twice, Liam McLaren had one and Morey Babakaiff and Levi Carter each had two assists for the Steam, who outshot the home team 48-39.
Aubrey Mcleod, Justin Fodchuk and Brendan Adams scored for Princeton.
FRIDAY – Chase 9 Coyotes 4: Gavin Matley and Cameron McKenzie each scored twice and the Heat built period leads of 3-1 and 5-3 en route to victory.
Evan Vinterlik, Jacob Biensch, Cale Biensch, Haden Nordick and Evan Hughes also scored for Chase (25-15-1-2), who outshot the Coyotes 54-26.
Moseley with two, Dylan Stevenson and Michael Greenwood clicked for Osoyoos, who once again surrendered 23 shots on net in the middle stanza.
100 Mile House 5 Steam 3: Former Steam forward Cory Loring scored twice in a 32-second span midway through the third period to break a tie and give the Wranglers the win at the Summerland Arena.
Khale Skinner also scored twice and Darian Long had the other for the Wranglers (18-19-2-1), who outshot the Steam 31-25.
Gove, Ante Mustapic and Josh Bourchier scored for the Steam, which led 3-2 after each of the first two periods.
Kelowna Chiefs continue to lead the Ohlhausen with a 26-11-2-2 mark for 56 points, Princeton (23-14-1-4) has 51, Summerland (20-19-0-4) 44, North Okanagan (12-22-1-5) 30 and Osoyoos (8-30-1-2) 19.
The Coyotes travel to Princeton Wednesday at 7 p.m. and host Chase Friday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena.
The Steam are home for a pair, taking on Princeton on Friday and Chase on Saturday. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
ICE CHIPS: Ten of the KIJHL’s 16 post-season berths have been clinched as the season heads into the final three weeks. Revelstoke Grizzlies (33-5-1-3) have already clinched the Birks Division pennant, and are two points behind Kimberley Dynamiters (35-6-0-2) for first place overall. Beaver Valley Nite Hawks lead the Nelson Leafs by two points for the Murdoch Division pennant … Kimberley F Brock Palmer has a firm grip on the scoring title with 84 points – including a league-best 44 goals. Nelson F Reid Wilson is second with 70 points, including a league-high 41 helpers.
