The Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team is recruiting new players for the upcoming season.
Sessions will be held starting tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, with two other sessions at the same time and place on Oct. 10 and 24.
No experienced is necessary and all gear is supplied, all that is needed is a formed mouth guard. Instruction will be provided on the basics of safe roller skating, so bring your bestie and roll with your Penticton Pistoleras.
For more information contact Kim at 250-809-8729, email sordameat@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/966060683726216/?event time_id=966060693726215
