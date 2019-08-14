Zico Pescada scored on a penalty kick late in the game as Penticton Dental Centre FC edged Mission Cleaners 1-0 in a battle of the top two teams in the Capri Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 45-and-over A Division.
The game was played Monday at the Parkinson Rec Centre in Kelowna.
Tom McGill picked up the shutout in goal for Penticton.
Penticton improved to 14-1-1 and now lead second-place Brown Benefits (12-2-2) by five points. Brown blanked Kal Tire 3-0 on Monday.
Mission Cleaners dropped to third place at 12-4-0 while Kal stayed fourth at 11-4-1.
Penticton returns home to take on Interior Beverages Monday at 7 p.m. at King’s Park 4. Interior vacated the basement in the A Division Monday by edging Mabui 3-2.
