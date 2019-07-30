The Penticton Tigers are surging as they head into the B.C. 18-and-under AAA Baseball League playoffs.
Penticton finished the 38-game regular season by winning seven straight and nine of their last 10 after sweeping a doubleheader from the lowly Kelowna Sun Devils 3-2 and 16-7 Sunday at Edith Gray Field in Kelowna.
Penticton (23-15) is up to fifth place. They can finish no higher, but there is still a chance the North Island Cubs (20-14) could leapfrog the Tigers with four straight wins.
Kelowna is 13th with a 9-27 record and two games left.
Cowichan Valley Mustangs (33-5), North Fraser Nationals (31-5), Vancouver Island Mariners (27-11) and South Fraser Giants (24-14) have locked down the top four spots.
The Tigers, Cubs and Ridge Meadows Royals are also in, while Cloverdale Spurs (18-19) are trying to hold off Victoria (14-18) for the final playoff berth.
The top eight teams in the 14-team league advance to the playoffs/provincials in Victoria Aug. 8-10.
The winner from there goes to Red Deer for the Western Canadian Championships Aug. 15-18.
