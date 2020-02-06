Stephen Bolka fired five goals as Biscuits defeated the Broncos 9-5 in Penticton Men’s Recreational Hockey League play.
David Sandrelli, Steven Semenoff, Daniel Selles and Linden Gove also scored for the winners.
Taylor Cook had two with Taylor Cote, Eric Cerutti and Bob Pond adding singles for the Broncos.
The Biscuits play the Hitmen Saturday at 10:15 p.m. at the Summerland Arena, and then take on the TLC Wolverines Monday at 8:45 p.m. at Memorial Arena.
