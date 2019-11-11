The Brooks Bandits 55-game regular season winning streak came to an end and so did their reign atop the Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings, while the Penticton Vees fell six spots despite losing just one of their last eight games.
Brooks had won 55 in a row – including 22 straight this season - in Alberta Junior Hockey League play dating back to last November.
The streak ended Saturday with a 5-4 road loss to the Spruce Grove Saints.
The Bandits slipped to No. 2 in the rankings behind Battlefords North Stars (Saskatchewan league), who have won 15 straight and also own a 22-1 record.
Holding firm at No. 3, the Powassan Voodoos (Northern Ontario league) have reeled off 19 consecutive victories.
The Vees had moved from No. 16 up to No. 10 last week, but dropped right back to No. 16 despite winning two of three games.
Coquitlam Express (19-5-0) moved up two spots to No. 12, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks stayed at No. 18 while the Trail Smoke Eaters finally earned an honourable mention after going 16-1-1-1 in their last 19 games.
Rounding out the top five in the rankings are College Français de Longueuil (Quebec), and the Sherwood Park Crusaders (Alberta).
