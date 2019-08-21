It was yet another win for Penticton Dental Centre FC but not the way they would have liked it.
Penticton scored a 1-0 defaulted victory over Interior Beverages when the scheduled visitors to King’s Park on Monday were unable to field a team for the Capri Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 45-and-over A Division game.
Penticton (15-1-1) remained five points ahead of second-place Brown Benefits (13-2-2), who beat Mabui 6-2 on Monday.
The arch-rivals clash Monday at 7 p.m. at King’s Park 4 with a Penticton win all but guaranteeing the regular season title. Penticton already won the first half title.
The teams battled to a 2-2 tie July 22 in Kelowna while Penticton edged Brown’s 3-2 on April 22 at King’s.
