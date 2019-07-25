Pinnacles FC are excited to announce Chris Bennett will be taking on the job of being the head of all soccer development with the Penticton-based youth club.
His job to oversee all soccer decisions within the club will put Pinnacles FC on a clear path to success, said Pinnacles FC board member Peter Ruocco.
Bennett was an original member of the North American Soccer League’s Vancouver Whitecaps in 1974 and enjoyed a lengthy run as a member of the Canadian national team.
He spent 12 years as a coach with the Canadian Soccer Association and in 2004 led the Whitecaps to the North American Women’s League title. In recent years he has headed up the Chris Bennett Soccer Academy in the Lower Mainland.
In 2014 he became a Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame inductee.
Bennett coached the Penticton Tim Hortons Pinnacles of the Pacific Coast Soccer League this season, guiding the team to a 6-8 record and within one point of qualifying for the playoffs.
“Chris has grown to love the Okanagan, and upon seeing the facilities that we have here in Penticton Chris proclaimed that throughout his travels seeing and working with many different clubs, we have a premier training facility, one which is the envy of most clubs in this province,” said Ruocco.
One of Bennett’s first tasks will be to oversee both the selection of players and appointment of coaches for the upcoming TOYSL season. These teams will compete against top teams from other municipalities in the Okanagan Valley.
Selection for these teams begins in September and is geared for players who want to bring their game to a higher level as well as those who have a goal of playing college soccer on a scholarship.
The club also anticipates seeing Bennett’s involvement for players who just want to play recreational soccer. Under Bennett’s direction coaches at all levels will become better equipped to teach the skills for both players and team development, Ruocco added.
For more information or want to learn about what the new season will be offering visit www.pinnaclesfc.ca or call the office at 778 476 5888.
