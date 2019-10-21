After 11 straight victories to open the season, the Penticton Vees have managed just a single point in their last four games.
The recent struggles continued Saturday as Travis Walton scored two shorthanded goals to lead the Nanaimo Clippers to a 4-1 victory over the Vees in front of 3,034 fans on First Responders’ Night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“We’ve just got to get back to basics,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “A lot of teams have gone through it already and have recovered. I say it all the time - it’s a great league and you’re just not going to run away with things.”
Ethan Scardina on a power play and Liam Ryan also scored for the Clippers (10-5-0-1), who avenged a 4-3 loss to Penticton at home on Sept. 22.
Lukas Sillinger scored a shorthanded goal for the Vees from David Silye and Conner Hutchinson with 4:55 to play.
Jordan Naylor made 28 saves for the Clippers and Yaniv Perets – making his three straight start – stopped 15 shots for the Vees, who trailed 1-0 and 2-0 at the period breaks.
“We played pretty well against Vernon (on Friday) but we made some mistakes and got away from our game against Nanaimo,” said Harbinson. “Special teams hurt us, especially giving up that first shorthanded goal the way we did.”
The Vees (11-3-0-1) fell two points behind the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the Interior Division, as the Silverbacks beat Nanaimo 2-0 on Sunday to improve to 12-3-0-1.
“We’ve lost five in a row during my time here, a few other times we’ve lost four in a row,” said Harbinson. “We know the adjustments we need to make. I still really like this team … nothing has changed there. We’ll get things going again.”
The Vees lost veteran defenceman Ethan Martini after he hurt his shoulder during a fight in the third period of Saturday’s game.
“He’ll be out for a while and that leaves us a bit short (on the blueline),” said Harbinson, adding he’ll likely fill the void by calling up an affiliated player.
Harbinson said he’s not ruling out acquiring a player(s) through the trade route.
“We’re always looking to improve if the right move is there to be made,” said the coach.
With the three losses this week, the Vees skidded from No. 2 all the way down to No. 19 in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings.
Other BCHL teams in the top 20 in the country are Salmon Arm at No. 14 and Coquitlam Express at No. 15.
The top three teams are the Brooks Bandits (Alberta league), Sherwood Park Crusaders (Alberta league) and Battlefords North Stars (Saskatchewan league).
The Vees cap off a three-game homestand by taking on the red-shot Trail Smoke Eaters in the first “Wicked Wednesday” game of the season on Wednesday at the new midweek time of 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the game are just $5 and are available at the SOEC Box Office or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.
The Vees are then back on the road to play the Chilliwack Chiefs Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Merritt Centennials Sunday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.