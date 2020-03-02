Home ice will need to be an advantage if the Summerland Steam is to get back into their KIJHL first-round playoff series against the Princeton Posse.
Princeton parlayed the home-ice edge for 7-3 and 4-2 victories over the Steam on the weekend, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Ohlhausen Division semifinal.
Game 3 goes Monday night in Summerland, with Game 4 tonight also at the Summerland Arena. Both games are 7:30 p.m. puck-drops.
Game 5, if necessary, goes Thursday night in Princeton.
Game 2: Posse 4 Steam 2: Noah Brusse scored twice and Brendan Adams had three assists as Princeton grabbed the early stranglehold on the series on Saturday.
Josh Olson and Justin Fodchuk also scored for the Posse, who led 1-0 and 2-0 at the period breaks.
Lane French and Matthew Byrne scored for the Steam, who were outshot 41-40 in the contest.
Game 1, Posse 7 Steam 3: Terrance Josephson collected two goals and two assists and Trevor Gulenchyn also scored twice as Princeton to victory in the opener on Friday.
Adams, Olson and Aubrey Macleod had the other goals and Brusse carded three helpers for the Posse, who built period leads of 2-0 and 4-2.
Morey Babakaiff, Matthew Byrne and Tyson Conroy replied for the Steam, who were outshot 40-38.
Eric Scherger went the distance in both games for the Steam, while it was Jaysen MacLean in Game 1 and Scott Bird in Game 2 each picking up a goaltending win for Princeton.
In the other Ohlhausen semifinal, the North Okanagan Knights stunned the first-place Kelowna Chiefs 3-2 in Game 1 before the Chiefs bounced back to win 3-1 in Game 2.
The series shifted to the Nor-Val Centre in Armstrong for Games 3 and 4 Monday and Tuesday. Game 5 goes Thursday at the Rutland Arena.
BIRKS DIVISION: Okanagan-Shuswap conference champs Revelstoke Grizzlies took the first two games at home over Kamloops Storm, while the 100 Mile House Wranglers went into Chase and swept two games from the Heat.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION: Plenty of surprises here as Creston Valley Thundercats went into Kimberley and earned a split against the KIJHL regular season-champion Dynamiters.
Fernie Ghostriders are in trouble after losing consecutive home games to the Columbia Valley Rockies.
MURDOCH DIVISION: No surprises here with first-place Beaver Valley Nite Hawks leading the Castlegar Rebels 2-0, and second-place Nelson Leafs claiming two wins over the Spokane Braves.
Game 4 in all eight first-round series will be played Tuesday night.