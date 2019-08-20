Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ont. rallied for a one-shot win at the 49th edition of the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Golf Championship Tuesday at the Osoyoos Golf Club.
Kyrinis, who trailed Nonie Marler and two-time defending champion Sue Wooster of Australia coming into the final round of the 54-hole event, shot a 72 to finish at two-under-par 217.
Amy Ellertson of Free Union, Va. also fired a one-under 72 to finish second at 218. Kyrinis and Ellerston were the only golfers to shoot under par over the three rounds.
Marler, of Vancouver, slipped to a 76 on Tuesday to finish tied for third with Christina Proteau of Port Alberni at 220.
Wooster, who shot the low round of the tourney of 69 on Monday, ballooned to a 77 on Tuesday and finished tied for sixth with Sarah Dunning of Waterloo, Ont. at 221.
Dunning shot the low round for the day of 71.
Kyrinis won the Mid-Amateur, Mid-Master and Senior titles in 2016 and repeated the sweep of the three titles this year. She made a birdie on No. 18 to hold off the charging Ellerston, who had also birdied the par-5 hole.
Jackie Little of Procter, B.C. shot 11-over to win the Super Senior (over 60) category.
A pair of Kelowna golfers finished among the leaders. Madison Kapchinsky struggled to a 78 in the final round and finished in a three-way tie for eighth at 225. Marli Mikulecky also had a rough final round 79 to finish tied for 12th at 229.
The tournament was held on the Osoyoos club’s Park Meadows Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.