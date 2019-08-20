Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ont. rallied for a one-shot win at the 49th edition of the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Golf Championship Tuesday at the Osoyoos Golf Club.

Kyrinis, who trailed Nonie Marler and two-time defending champion Sue Wooster of Australia coming into the final round of the 54-hole event, shot a 72 to finish at two-under-par 217.

Amy Ellertson of Free Union, Va. also fired a one-under 72 to finish second at 218. Kyrinis and Ellerston were the only golfers to shoot under par over the three rounds.

Marler, of Vancouver, slipped to a 76 on Tuesday to finish tied for third with Christina Proteau of Port Alberni at 220.

Wooster, who shot the low round of the tourney of 69 on Monday, ballooned to a 77 on Tuesday and finished tied for sixth with Sarah Dunning of Waterloo, Ont. at 221.

Dunning shot the low round for the day of 71.

Kyrinis won the Mid-Amateur, Mid-Master and Senior titles in 2016 and repeated the sweep of the three titles this year. She made a birdie on No. 18 to hold off the charging Ellerston, who had also birdied the par-5 hole.

Jackie Little of Procter, B.C. shot 11-over to win the Super Senior (over 60) category.

A pair of Kelowna golfers finished among the leaders. Madison Kapchinsky struggled to a 78 in the final round and finished in a three-way tie for eighth at 225. Marli Mikulecky also had a rough final round 79 to finish tied for 12th at 229.

The tournament was held on the Osoyoos club’s Park Meadows Course.