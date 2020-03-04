A big 19-point week helped the Roll N Stones Fun Centre Wreckers open up some daylight atop the Penticton and District Dart Association Division A standings.
The Wreckers have 87 points through five weeks of action. OK Falls Legion Hand Grenades notched 17 points to stay second at 79 and Penticton Legion Armed and Hammered had 14 to remain third in the six-team group at 61.
In Division B, Penticton Legion DDTs had 12 points to stay first at 74, Penticton Elks Bullits cut into the lead with 15 points to get to 63, while Roll N Stones Fun Centre Outsiders slipped to third at 62 after a 10-point week.
Dee Jalava became the first women’s player to notch a 171 score this season. Brian Ek leads on the men’s side with five of them.
Jason Gerlat is the lone player with two perfect 180 scores, with nine others notching one apiece.
Joe Brooks also had a solid night with a pair of 140s and Ginny Baker had a pair of 133s.