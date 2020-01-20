Paul Borba and Brian Johnston were unstoppable.
Borba racked up six goals and Johnston carded four goals and four assists as Harvey-Lister-Webb thumped Theos 11-3 in Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League play Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
Derrick Webb also scored and Vlado Zamecnik nabbed two helpers as HLW built a 6-0 halftime lead and cruised to their second straight win. Goalie Tom McGill had an assist and remarkably has 13 points this season.
Johnston leads the league in goals with 34 and points with 51, with Ben Cougny second at 50 points.
Reid Jenkins filled in for Theos star Zico Pescada and scored all three of the goals with Andy Burt assisting on a pair for Theos.
Cougny notched two goals and four assists and Joe Kandola and Peter Toth had hat-tricks as first-place TC Auto blasted Penticton Lock and Key 11-5.
Charley Mayer scored twice, Herb Alex had one and Stefan Lang carded three assists as TCA led 9-2 at halftime.
Al Manning scored three goals and Andre Jung and Pat Buchanan had one each for PLK.
TC Auto has a 9-3 record for 27 points, HLW is second with 21 points, Theos 13 and PLK 11.
In games this Sunday, Theos plays PLK at 10 a.m. and HLW takes on TCA in a key matchup at 11:10 a.m.
