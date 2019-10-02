The Salmon Arm Silverbacks got back on track while the West Kelowna Warriors continued to struggle ahead of the BCHL Showcase Festival games this weekend at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Noah Wakeford scored twice and Akito Hirose had three assists as the Silverbacks thumped the Warriors 6-1 Tuesday night at Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.
Josh Zinger, William Poirier, Simon Tassy and Coalson Wolford also scored for the Silverbacks (7-1-1), who shrugged off a 0-1-1 weekend to edge within one point of the Penticton Vees (8-0-0).
Max Bulawka scored for the Warriors, 1-8-2 to the start the season.
Salmon Arm led 2-1 and 3-1 at the period breaks and outshot the visitors 50-29.
Meanwhile, the Showcase Festival, presented by Bauer, got going Wednesday and continues through today with a total of nine games – all involving Mainland and Island Division teams - in Chilliwack. In early games Wednesday, Langley doubled Cowichan Valley 4-2 and Nanaimo beat Surrey 6-2.
The venue switches to Penticton for four games on both Friday and Saturday at the SOEC.
Previously an event just for scouts from the NCAA and NHL to get an up-close look at BCHL talent, the league has introduced a new festival format along with the second location.
This will include a Hockey House at the SOEC where fans, parents and kids will be able to participate in fun and interactive activities.
The BCHL is also hosting a Hockey Panel Saturday at 6 p.m. in the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame display area at the SOEC, which will feature former NHL players and current and past BCHL dads such as Mike Richter, Doug Weight and Dixon Ward.
BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb will be asking questions of the panel members, and fans are encouraged to come by and listen in.
"What we want to do with this event is make it more than just hockey," said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker. "We feel it's incredibly important to engage our fans and showcase our communities."
The full schedule of games in Penticton is as follows:
FRIDAY
10 a.m., Prince George vs. West Kelowna.
1 p.m., Wenatchee vs. Salmon Arm.
4 p.m., Merritt vs. Trail
7 p.m., Vernon vs. Penticton
SATURDAY
10 a.m., Salmon Arm vs. Coquitlam
1 p.m., Trail vs. Prince George
4 p.m., West Kelowna vs. Vernon
7 p.m., Penticton vs. Wenatchee
ICE CHIPS: Showcase Festival game tickets are on sale at the SOEC Box Office as well as valleyfirsttix.com for $15 a day and $30 for all eight games, including both Vees games. Season’s ticket holders will have to purchase tickets for the two Vees games at the Showcase Festival, since it is a separate event put on by the BCHL … Saturday’s Vees game will start at 7 p.m. as opposed to the usual Saturday start time of 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.