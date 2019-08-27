A pair of Penticton KISU club swimmers were among 800 between the ages of 15-18 who gathered in Budapest, Hungary for the 7th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships Aug. 20-25.
Ashley McMillan and Tyler Wall qualified for this event in April 2019 and were two of the 32-member team representing Canada.
“World Juniors is a fast, tough meet” reported KISU Coach Tina Hoeben. “I was very impressed with how well our swimmers stepped up for it.”
McMillan’s determination paid off in the 200 IM with a PB (personal best) of 2:15.86 in the preliminary heat, placing her 8th overall in the finals. In the 200 backstroke McMillan placed 20th overall with a time of 2:17.64.
Wall won his heat in the 100 backstroke with a PB of 54.89 placing him 8th overall, in the 50 freestyle Wall won the heat with a PB of 23.31 finishing 18th overall.
To complete this triad of athleticism, Wall’s 4 X 100 medley team took a bronze medal in the final.
“I was very proud of how well our kids represented KISU and Canada,” said Hoeben.
