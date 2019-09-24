A big 23-point week sent the Roll N Stones Fun Centre Wreckers rocketing to the top of the Penticton and District Dart Association standings.
The Wreckers jumped from third to first with 58 points after three weeks of action in the 10-team league.
OK Falls Legion Hand Grenades had a solid week with 18 points to sit just one point off the pace at 57.
Penticton Legion Arm and Hammered had 12 points and are third at 43 points, Elks Shooting Stars are fourth at 42 and OK Falls Legion Reunion round out the top five at 38.
Elks Arrows enjoyed a 20-point week to more than double their total up to sixth place at 34.
Keith Hughes had a fine night as he joined John Fritsen as they only players to shoot perfect 180 scores, while also shooting a 140 and a 137. Ted Fossen has recorded the only 171.
Dee Jalava had the women’s high score of 144 and the high out of 87. Ryan McKenzie has the men’s high out of 117.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.