The Princess Margaret Mustangs qualified for the Valley championships by virtue of finishing second at the South Zone finals on the weekend in Oliver. Back row, from left: Melanie Kruger, Marielle Clever, Eden Pearce, Akane Yabuki, Annika Wright, Susie Robinson, Linn Beck, Nelia DeKock, Prabh Jagdey, Krystal Bhandhal, Kanade Hashimoto, Maddy Roth. Front row: Ashley Mair, Kara Stayberg, Christine Maurer, Kayla Francisco, Jeanine Florence, Rylee Rees and goalie Danika Stukel lying down. Missing from photo are Erica Lee and Kalayna Devlin.