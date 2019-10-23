The Princess Margaret Mustangs finished runner-up at the South Zone girls’ field hockey championship at Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver.
The host SOSS Hornets defeated Maggie 3-0 in the final, but both teams had already punched their ticket to the Valley championship Saturday in Kelowna.
Oliver, Maggie, Summerland and Keremeos convened for the South Zone competition on a wet and cold day in Oliver.
In the first game, Christine Maurer and Melody Kruger scored second-half goals and Eden Pearce posted the shutout as Maggie defeated Summerland 2–0. Forwards Linn Beck, Riley Rees and Annika Wright all helped to get the ball in the net and keep up the offensive pressure.
Kara Stayberg, Kayla Francisco, Susie Robinson were strong in the midfield and Jeanine Florence, Maddy Roth and Ashley Mair played well on defence.
In the championship game, the Hornets prevailed though it was an entertaining game with many scoring opportunities for both teams. Danika Stukel took a turn in net for the very first time for the Mustangs and was terrific.
Summerland edged out Keremeos for third place.
At the Valleys, the top three teams will advance to the provincial championships Nov. 6-9 in Victoria.
Maggie is vying for its first ever berth to the provincials.
All South Zone teams extended appreciation to coach Lesley Magnus for all of her effort in promoting the sport and coaching all four teams in the Adidas Sportsplex indoor facility in Penticton so the players could experience what it is like to play on turf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.