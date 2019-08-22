The Penticton Vees used strong goaltending from Marek Pocherewny and Cameron Milewski and a late Thomas Stift goal to earn a 2-1 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors in their BCHL preseason opener on Wednesday night at Royal LePage Place.
Keeping with recent tradition, both teams used exclusively rookies for the game, with several players from the Anaheim Jr. Ducks under-18 team suiting up for Penticton.
West Kelowna came with pressure early in the game, aided by a power play right at puck drop, but 15-year-old Pocherewny stood tall and kept the Warriors off the scoresheet before Penticton struck for the game’s opening goal on a power play of their own.
On the tail end of their first power play of the game, the puck swung to the right point where Joel Barton let a shot go with heavy traffic in front of the net. Logan Gallaher tipped in the shot past the glove side of Warriors goaltender Johnny Derrick for the 1-0 lead at the 6:27 mark of the opening period.
Pocherewny made several more strong stops before he was pulled from the game in the middle of the second period on a goaltending switch, turning aside all 18 shots thrown his way as 17-year-old Milewski came on to close the game.
The Warriors evened the game with 58 seconds reminding in the middle stanza as a puck came in front for Riley Sharun, who banged it past the glove side of Milewski to even the score at 1-1.
The Vees fended off more Warriors chances in the 3rd period, with the help of their goaltender Milewski and were able to jump ahead for the second time in the game with under five minutes remaining in regulation.
Off an offensive zone face-off, the Vees pushed the puck to the of Warriors new goaltender Jayden Shull with the loose puck being whacked in by Stift with 4:37 remaining in regulation.
Late in the game, the Warriors pulled their goaltender. A rebound came to the left face-off circle where Milewski slid to his right and made an outstanding right shoulder save to keep the Vees ahead in the final minute.
Milewski stopped 15 of the 16 shots thrown his way in the second half of the game and earned the victory.
The Vees are back in action tonight as they take on the Merritt Centennials in their pre-season home opener at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson said it will a lineup consisting mainly of veterans starting with tonight’s game.
The teams also do battle Saturday at the Nicola Valley Arena in Merritt.
Season tickets are on sale with the regular season just two weeks away. The Vees play on the road for the first three weeks with their home opener slated for Friday, Sept. 27 against West Kelowna.
Contact Director of Ticketing & Merchandise Laura Carleton at the Vees office for ticket information.
ICE CHIPS: The Vees will take a day off the ice Sunday for team building and a billet families’ barbecue. They’re back at it Monday and Tuesday for a skill skate at 10 a.m. and practice at 12:30 p.m. The Vees welcome West Kelowna to the SOEC in pre-season action Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., before closing it out with home games against the Brooks Bandits, from Alberta, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.