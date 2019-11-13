The Penticton Vees landed Darwin Lakoduk from the Victoria Grizzlies in a swap of 19-year-old forwards.
Lakoduk, in his second year in the BCHL, was acquired in a deal that sent Vincent Nardone to the Grizzlies late Tuesday.
Lakoduk, a five-foot-10, 167-pounder from Edmonton, had five goals and 12 points in 25 games with the Grizzlies this season. He had six goals and 13 points in 54 games in 2018-19.
Lakoduk was named an assistant captain of the Grizzlies this season. Prior to his time in Junior-A, Lakoduk played a season with the Victoria Cougars of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) and led the team in scoring with 20 goals and 48 points in 48 games, adding three goals and 12 points in seven playoff games.
Nardone was in his first season with the Vees, registering four goals and eight points in 22 games. Penticton acquired the Rosemere, Que. native from the Flin Flon Bombers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in the summer.
