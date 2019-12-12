The Osoyoos Coyotes get a couple of tough home-ice tests this weekend as they look to get back in the playoff hunt in the KIJHL’s Bill Ohlhausen Division.
Osoyoos (4-20-1-2) take on the Chase Heat Friday and the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks Saturday in a pair of 7:35 p.m. puck-drops at the Sun Bowl Arena.
The Coyotes, who have righted the ship after going winless in 17 games to start the season, are still 11 points behind the North Okanagan Knights for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division.
Beaver Valley (16-4-2-3) is one of the top teams in the KIJHL and currently sit second in the Neil Murdoch Division, a point behind the Nelson Leafs with two games in hand.
Chase (18-7-0-2) has been red-hot of late and sit second in the Doug Birks Division, three points behind the Revelstoke Grizzlies.
The Summerland Steam, in third place in the division with a 12-14-0-4 mark, only play once this weekend but it’s a tough one. The Steam visit the division-leading Kelowna Chiefs (20-5-1) Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Rutland Arena.
The Steam went in to Kelowna and surprised the Chiefs 6-3 on Nov. 22.
