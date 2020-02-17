The Osoyoos Coyotes salvaged some pride after a tough week that saw them eliminated from KIJHL playoff contention for the first time in their 10-year history.
Blake Astorino and Jack Henderson each had two goals and an assist as the Coyotes whipped the Princeton Posse 6-2 Saturday at the Sun Bowl Arena to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Liam Bissonnette had a goal and two assists and Noah Eisenhut also scored for the Coyotes (9-34-1-2).
Kyle Crisp and Justin Fodchuk scored for Princeton (25-16-5-1), who are already locked into second place in the Ohlhausen Division and will host third-place Summerland Steam in the first round of the playoffs.
The Coyotes outshot the Posse 34-33 and led 2-1 and 4-1 at the period breaks.
On Friday, Nic Bolin’s power play goal with 1:20 to go gave the North Okanagan Knights a 4-3 victory over the Coyotes at the Nor-Val Centre in Armstrong.
Bryan Brew scored twice and Tyler Cheetham had the other for the fourth-place Knights (13-27-1-5), who will play the first-place Kelowna Chiefs in the other Ohlhausen Division semifinal series starting Feb. 28 at the Rutland Arena.
Astorino, Ryan Bester and Brandon Della Paolera replied for the Coyotes, who held one-goal leads on three occasions. The Knights had a 56-35 edge in shots on goal.
The Steam (21-21-0-4) lost their only game of the weekend 3-1 to the Chiefs Friday at the Summerland Arena.
Zane Avery, Kayson Gallant and Patrick Reynolds staked the Chiefs (31-12-2-2) to a 3-0 lead after two periods.
Morey Babakaiff spoiled Braeden Mitchell’s shutout bid with 5:45 to play. Each team had 32 shots on goal.
The Chiefs absorbed an 8-0 road pounding Saturday at the hands of the Revelstoke Grizzlies.
Defending KIJHL and provincial champions Revelstoke, who will face Kamloops Storm in the Birks Division semifinals, are still battling Kimberley Dynamiters for first place overall.
The Grizzlies lead by one point at 38-6-1-3, but Kimberley (38-6-0-3) has two games left and Revelstoke only one.
The Murdoch Division pennant will come down to the final weekend with the Nelson Leafs leading the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks by one point. The teams play a home-and-home Thursday and Saturday, but the Nite Hawks also have a game at Castlegar on Friday.
The only playoff spot still up for grabs in the KIJHL is also in the Murdoch, though Castlegar is positioned nicely to get it, sitting three points up on Grand Forks with each team having two games left. Grand Forks has two tough road games left in Fernie and Kimberley.
Chase hosts 100 Mile House to open the other Birks Division semifinal series.
In the final week of the regular season, Summerland visits Osoyoos in the sixth and final meeting between the South Okanagan rivals Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.
The Steam hosts Kelowna again on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before closing out the regular season with a first-round playoff preview Saturday in Princeton.
Osoyoos visited 100 Mile House Wranglers on Monday night and close out their 2019-20 season Saturday in Golden in a matchup of two non-playoff teams.
