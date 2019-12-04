The Summerland Steam earned a point, but it wasn’t what they’d hoped for at home against the struggling Sicamous Eagles.
Jaxon Danilec’s unassisted goal with 2:29 to go on the Eagles only shot in overtime gave Sicamous a 5-4 victory over the Steam Tuesday at the Summerland Arena.
Cody Swan had tied the game for the Steam with 13:51 and also added two assists.
Adam Power, Brayden Haskell, Caleb Goncalves and Cole Nisse also scored for Sicamous (10-15-1), who jumped into a tie with Kamloops for fourth place in the Doug Birks Division.
Levi Carter, Lane French and Zack Cooper also scored for the Steam (11-13-0-4), who led 2-0 after one period but trailed 4-3 after 40 minutes.
Cole Steinke made 40 stops for Sicamous and Cole Scherger had 35 saves for the Steam, who pulled into a tie with Princeton Posse for second place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, though the Posse has four games in hand.
The Steam, now 2-6-1 in their last nine games, will try to get it going with home game against Kamloops Friday and Revelstoke Saturday, both 7:30 p.m. puck-drops.
The Osoyoos Coyotes (3-18-1-2) host the Princeton Posse Wednesday (tonight) at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena. The Coyotes visit North Okanagan Knights in a pivotal game Friday, and host Kamloops Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.
Osoyoos is 12 points behind the Knights for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division.
