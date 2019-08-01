The BC Hockey League and B.C. Chevrolet Dealers have announced a renewed agreement for the 2019-20 season as Chevrolet will become one of the league’s Founding Sponsors and will be known as the “Official Vehicle of the BCHL.”
For the second year in a row, the Chevrolet logo will be prominently featured on the front left of every BCHL team jersey.
The B.C. Chevrolet Dealers will also be bringing back one of the most popular features from the league last year – the “BCHL in 60”.
BCHL in 60 is a minute-long highlight reel recapping the night’s action across the BCHL. It features on all BCHL social-media channels as well as the league website and runs two to three times a week during the regular season and even more frequently in the playoffs.
Chevrolet joins LNG Canada as Founding Partners of the BCHL.
