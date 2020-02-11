The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will host the 2020 BCHL Showcase Festival this fall at Shaw Centre.
This will be the first time Salmon Arm has hosted the event, as it was held in Chilliwack since its inception in 2012 and was split between Chilliwack and Penticton last year.
Similar to last year’s event, the league will focus on a festival atmosphere on top of the high-level hockey fans and scouts have come to expect. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in activities to engage the local community as well as a Fan Zone with fun and interactive events for people of all ages.
Schedule details and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.
The Penticton Vees expressed a desire to host the Showcase again in the future, but already have their dance card full by hosting the Centennial Cup national Junior-A hockey championship for the first time ever next season.
Next action for the Vees is Friday in a much-anticipated showdown with the league-leading Coquitlam Express at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees have just four regular season games left – all of them at home. Alberni Valley visits the Vees Saturday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.