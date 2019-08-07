The Penticton Tigers will hit the field first at the B.C. 18-and-under AAA baseball championship in Victoria that starts Thursday and wraps up Sunday.
The Tigers (fifth place, 23-15 in regular season) take on the South Fraser Giants (fourth place, 24-14) in the first Pool A game in the eight-team competition at 11 a.m.
Penticton split the season series with the Giants, losing 6-3 in Game 1 and winning 4-1 in Game 2 of a doubleheader July 13 at Unwin Park in Surrey.
Since that Game 1 loss, the Tigers – in their first season in the league - won seven straight games to close out the regular season and make the playoffs.
The Tigers, coached by Aqil Samuel, also play round-robin games against first-place Cowichan Valley Mustangs Friday at 3 p.m., and against eighth-place host team Victoria Saturday at 9 a.m.
Teams in Pool B include North Fraser Nationals, North Island Cubs, Vancouver Island Mariners and Ridge Meadows Royals.
The playoff round will be staged Sunday.
