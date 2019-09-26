Rylee Rees scored the game’s only goal as Princess Margaret Mustangs edged visiting Summerland 1-0 in high school girls’ field hockey action Wednesday.
Jeanine Florence assisted on the goal for Rees, who was excited to score in her first year playing field hockey.
Eden Pearce earned the shutout for the Mustangs.
Forwards Christine Maurer, Linn Beck and Annika Wright kept the pressure on with many good chances to score.
Susie Robinson, Kara Stayberg , Kalayna Devlin, and Melody Kruger played strong defensive games. Maddy Roth, one of several new players had a good game, helping fill in for some of Maggie’s injured players.
The Maggie team has 21 players with only eight returning from last year – including several international students - so there are many new girls learning the sport for the first time.
There is a great camaraderie among the players as the ones who know the sport help the newer ones learn what to do, said coach Madi Willms.
The Mustangs are off to Southern Okanagan Secondary in Oliver for the second straight weekend for tournament Friday and Saturday.
On Monday, the Mustangs will have an indoor session with cross-city rival Pen-Hi Lakers at 3:45 p.m. at the Adidas Sportsplex.
Next league action is Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. when Keremeos visits Maggie, with the South Zone finals set for Oct. 21 in Oliver.
