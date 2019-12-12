Sixteen teams will hold court at the 2019 Christmas Classic junior and senior boys’ high school basketball tournament hosted by Pen-Hi and Princess Margaret Dec. 19-20.
Ten senior and six junior teams – all from the Okanagan and Shuswap regions – will be taking part in the two-day tourney.
Senior boys’ teams include the co-host Pen-Hi Lakers and Maggie Mustangs, as well as Osoyoos, Summerland, Keremeos, Mount Boucherie, Kelowna Christian, Kelowna Secondary “B”, George Elliot and Salmon Arm.
Junior boys’ teams are Pen-Hi 9s, Pen-Hi 10s, Maggie, Summerland, Keremeos and Salmon Arm.
Games start at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 19) and 9:15 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 20) and continue to the last games Friday at 7:15 p.m. A total of 24 games will be played and there will be no playoff games.
The following is the schedule for the senior boys’ event:
Dec. 19 (at Pen-Hi): Keremeos vs. KSS “B”, 11:15 a.m.; Pen-Hi vs. George Elliot, 1 p.m.; Salmon Arm vs. Summerland, 2:45 p.m.; Pen-Hi vs. Kelowna Christian, 7:45 p.m.
(At Maggie): Maggie vs. Mount Boucherie, 2:45 p.m.; OSoyoos vs. KSS “B”, 4:30 p.m.; Maggie vs. Keremeos, 6 p.m.; Mount Boucherie vs. Osoyoos, 7:45 p.m.
Dec. 20 (at Pen-Hi): Salmon Arm vs. George Elliot, 9:15 a.m.; Pen-Hi vs. Salmon Arm, 2:30 p.m.; KSS “B” vs. Mount Boucherie, 5:45 p.m.; Summerland vs. Kelowna Christian, 7:15 p.m.
(At Maggie): Summerland vs. Keremeos, 9:15 a.m.; Kelowna Christian vs. George Elliot, 4:15 p.m.; Maggie vs. Osoyoos, 7:15 p.m.
The following is the schedule for the junior boys’ event:
Dec. 19 (at Pen-Hi): Pen-Hi 10s vs. Summerland, 9:45 a.m.; Keremeos vs. Pen-Hi 10s, 4:30 p.m.; Pen-Hi 9s vs. Salmon Arm, 6 p.m.; (At Maggie): Maggie vs. Pen-Hi 9s, 1 p.m.
Dec. 20 (at Pen-Hi): Pen-Hi 10s vs. Salmon Arm, 11 a.m.; Pen-Hi 9s vs. Keremeos, 4:15 p.m.
(At Maggie): Maggie vs. Keremeos, 11 a.m.; Summerland vs. Salmon Arm, 2:30 p.m.; Maggie vs. Summerland, 5:45 p.m.
There will be no 1 p.m. games on Dec. 20 as Pen-Hi will be holding a pep rally and Maggie will be putting on a Christmas skit as their respective gyms.
