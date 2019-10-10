The Elder statesman had a big night on the lanes in Monday Night Mixed 5-pin bowling league play at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Elder posted the high four-game score of 954 to give him the high average on the season at 239, while Gord Young notched the high single of 297. Frank Blouin had a 269 single.
On the ladies’ side, Kara McMillan had the high single of 285, Brenda Gillard the high four-game of 808 while Arlee Mooy retained the high average of 198. Lori Hood checked in with a 270 single.
Team Ryland had the high single of 887 while Team Hood nailed the high four-game of 3,149.
In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin league play, Darren Vipond had the high single of 226, Taylor Shea took the high triple at 529 and Bob Biro kept the high average of 178.
Nor-Mar Trucking had the team high single of 932 and the high triple of 2,657.
