The Penticton Vees will look to keep their latest winning streak going against a pair of last-place teams.
Winners of three straight, the Vees hit the road to take on the Surrey Eagles Friday and the Victoria Grizzlies Saturday in a pair of 7 p.m. puck-drops.
Surrey (6-12-0-1) occupies the cellar in the Mainland Division while the Grizzlies (7-13-0) have slipped from the top of the Island Division the last three seasons to the bottom this season.
Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson stressed his troops won’t be taking either team lightly.
“Surrey plays hard, they’re a well-coached team that’s in every game,” said Harbinson. “Victoria’s had an up-and-down season but they’ve got talent. We’re expecting a couple of tough battles.”
The Vees (14-3-1) are two points behind the first-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the Interior Division. The coach doesn’t want to see the team take a step back this weekend.
“It’s going to be a good test right off the hop on the Olympic size ice in Surrey,” said Harbinson. “(Surrey) has some good players. The (Hudson) Schandor kid is dangerous offensively.”
Schandor is actually third on the Eagles with 16 points behind Holden Katazalay (9 goals, 19 points) and former Wenatchee Wild forward Cristophe Tellier (17 points).
The Eagles have struggled of late, going 2-8-1 in their last 11 games.
Victoria has lost four of five, including a 5-1 home-ice setback to the Coquitlam Express on Tuesday.
It’s been a tough start for the young Grizzlies squad as they adjust to life without superstar forward Alex Newhook, who led the BCHL last season with 102 points. Newhook, attending Boston College, was taken in the first round, 16th overall by Colorado in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Former Vees forward Henri Schreifels leads Victoria with eight goals and 18 points in 20 games. Schreifels played his first three BCHL games with the Vees last season and did not register a point before being dealt to Alberni and on to Victoria.
Victoria is two points behind fourth-place Powell River in the Island Division, and Surrey is two back of fourth-place Prince George in the Mainland Division.
For the Vees, it’s their last trip to the Island this season. After this weekend, the Vees only have one non-divisional road trip left. They’ll get that one in soon as well with a midweek trip to Langley and Coquitlam Nov. 19-20.
The Vees also visit Wenatchee for a pair of games on Nov. 8-9.
“We’ll just have the one more trip to Trail and once more to Wenatchee, other than that all our road games will be short trips,” said Harbinson.
The Vees finish the regular season with nine straight home games from Jan. 24 to Feb. 22.
ICE CHIPS: Vees F Jackson Niedermayer is expected to return Friday after missing two games with an upper-body ailment. D Ethan Martini (shoulder) is on 30-day injured reserve and eligible to return Nov. 20 … The Vees only lengthy road trip after Christmas takes them to Trail on Jan. 10 for the start of a home-and-home on “World Championship Weekend”. The Vees won the world hockey title in 1955 while Trail won it in 1961, as well as 1939… Former Vees captain Massimo Rizzo has tallied two goals and 10 points in 11 games with the Coquitlam Express. Rizzo was dealt to Coquitlam for F Alex DiPaolo in the off-season. DiPaolo has four goals and nine points in 18 games for the Vees … In action on Wednesday, Trail continued to roll with a 5-1 home-ice win over Wenatchee, edging within three points of the second-place Vees. The road teams won the other two games, with Chilliwack thumping Merritt 7-1 and Coquitlam topping Nanaimo 5-2… Vees G Yaniv Perets earned an honourable mention as BCHL Player of the Week after posting two straight wins and allowing just three goals combined. Perets is third in the league with a 1.69 goals-against average, while leading the way in shutouts with three.
