A pair of weekend losses dealt a damaging blow to the Penticton Tim Hortons Pinnacles playoff hopes.
The Pinnacles fell 4-2 at home on Saturday to previously winless Khalsa Sporting Club, then dropped a 3-2 decision to Kamloops Wolfpack Sunday at Hillside Stadium.
Penticton (4-7-0) has now lost three straight games and fell to sixth place in the eight-team league with only three games remaining.
Kamloops (4-3-3) moved two points ahead of Okanagan FC for the fourth and final playoff spot. Okanagan (4-5-1) bowed 3-1 to the resurgent Khalsa squad on Sunday.
Khalsa (2-5-4) is still on the periphery of the playoff hunt and are now two points behind the Pinnacles.
The Pinnacles play their final three games on the road, including matchups against Victoria Highlanders Saturday at 4 p.m. and Kamloops Sunday at 3 p.m. at King’s Park.
Penticton closes out regular season play against Surrey United July 21 at 1 p.m.
FC Tigers Vancouver lead the league with 26 points but have just one games left. Victoria is second at 23 points with three games to go, and Surrey United third at 20 with two games remaining.
Mid-Isle Mariners (0-8-4) are the only team eliminated from playoff contention.
OLDTIMERS: The battle for first place in the Capri Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 55-and-over division was a thriller.
Don Brown produced a hat-trick as Brown Benefits 55 outlasted Penticton TCA 4-3 Thursday at Rosewood Sports Field.
Ben Vos also scored for Brown, who took over sole possession of first place and stayed undefeated at 9-0-2.
Daryl Pace with two and Tony Munoz scored for Penticton (8-1-2).
Penticton at least stayed in second place as Ward’s Cedar fell 1-0 to the Raiders to slip to 7-1-3.
Penticton has a good chance to get back on track as they take on last-place Kelowna Vintage (0-10) Thursday at 8 p.m. at Rosewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.