So close, but so far for the Osoyoos Coyotes.
Cody Flann’s shorthanded goal with 14:42 to play broke a scoreless tie as the defending KIJHL and Cyclone Taylor Cup provincial champion Revelstoke Grizzlies shaded the Coyotes 1-0 Saturday at the Sun Bowl Arena.
The Coyotes put up a valiant fight before losing their 10th straight game to open the regular season.
Curt Doyle was magnificent in goal for Osoyoos, making 57 saves – including 44 in the last two periods.
Andrew Palm made 25 saves to get the shutout for Revelstoke (7-1-0-1).
The Summerland Steam, meanwhile, salvaged a split of a home-and-home series with division rivals North Okanagan Knights.
On Saturday at the Summerland Arena, Cory Loring scored twice and Cody Swan logged a goal and two assists as the Steam triumphed 5-1.
Josh Bourchier and Morey Babakaiff also scored for the Steam, who led 2-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks.
Adam Volanski spoiled Eric Scherger’s shutout bid with 3:13 to play in the game.
Scherger finished with 21 saves, while the Steam had 26 shots on goal, chasing starter Caedon Bellman in the third period.
Swan is tied for sixth in the league in scoring with 16 points in 11 games.
Knights 3 Steam 1: Cole Haberlack broke a 1-1 tie with 6:54 to play and Cade Enns added his second of the night 1:37 later as North Okanagan beat Summerland Friday at the Nor-Val Centre in Armstrong.
Cody Swan gave the Steam the early lead before Enns got his first with 54 seconds left in the first period.
Sean Kanervisto made 37 saves for the Knights and Scherger had 30 stops for the Steam.
In other weekend action, the Kelowna Chiefs and Kimberley Dynamiters became the last teams to fall from the unbeaten ranks.
Kelowna (7-1-0) lost 3-2 in Kimberley on Saturday after beating Fernie 3-2 on Friday.
Kimberley (8-1-0-1) fell 5-3 at home to the Castlegar Rebels on Friday.
North Okanagan leads the Bill Ohlhausen Division standings at 8-3-0-1 for 17 points, with the Chiefs three points behind with four games in hand. Summerland is 6-5-0 for 12 points, Princeton Posse 2-5-2 for 6 points and Osoyoos is 0-10.
UPCOMING: Osoyoos has a tough test Friday against Kelowna at the Rutland Arena before coming home to play the Spokane Braves Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.
Summerland has a tough three-game weekend road trip to Fernie, Kimberley and Creston Valley. Those teams are a combined 20-6-0-4 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.