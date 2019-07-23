Organizers of the 16th annual Sheila Bishop Memorial Wood Bat Slo-Pitch Tournament are looking for a few more teams.
The popular event is held Aug. 10-11 at the Lion’s Community Park complex as part of the Penticton Peach Festival slate of activities.
Paul Borba, one of the organizers, said they are currently at 10 teams but would like to attract at least two more and perhaps get up to 16 teams if there is enough interest.
The fun-oriented event is held in honour of Sheila Bishop, an avid slo-pitch and volleyball player who lost her courageous battle with ovarian cancer on June 6, 2003.
The wood bat tourney, one of very few held in B.C., has raised more than $70,000 for local families and charities over the first 15 years. Borba said it is yet to be determined where the proceeds from this year’s tourney will be allocated.
All players use wooden bats during tournament games and the home run derby. The balls do not travel nearly as far when hit with wooden bats compared to aluminum, which results in lower scores and closer games.
The entry fee for the tourney is $350 team. It is a co-ed event with each team having four ladies on the field at all times.
The home run hitting contest will be held on the Sunday.
There will be no beverage garden at this year’s event.
Anyone interested in entering a team can contact Borba at 250-809-7601.
