Goals by Fritz Berenyi, Vincio Delgado, Mike Francis and Jim Kuiper gave Ward’s Cider a 4-2 victory over Penticton TCA in Capri Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 55-and-over division play Thursday at Rosewood Sports Field.
Ken Horncastle and Kevin Kothlow replied for Penticton, who stayed in second place with a 9-2-2 record. First-place Brown Benefits 55 opened up a six-point lead on Penticton after drilling Kal Tire 6-0.
Ward’s (8-1-3) stayed in third place but just two behind Penticton with a game in hand.
That game in hand will be made up this week as Penticton gets a bye and does not play again until Aug. 1 versus Lake Country at King’s Park.
