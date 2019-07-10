With a recent flurry of college commitments for next year, the BCHL has now reached 164 players committed from the 2018-19 season, eclipsing the previous high of 161 set in 2017-18.
150 of these commitments are to NCAA Division I schools, with the others for Division III and Canadian University programs. With players still signing on with teams throughout the summer, the number of commitments is expected to grow even more.
The league has consistently seen an uptick in the number of college committed players from year-to-year and 2018-19 was no different:
2015-16: 149 players
2016-17: 151 players
2017-18: 161 players
2018-19: 164 players (so far)
The BCHL has become the number-one source of NCAA Division I players in all of Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.