Penticton Dental Centre FC will open the Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 45-and-over division playoffs Monday at home.
The regular season champions, who finished with a 17-2-2 record, take on Soccer United (11-8-2) in a 7 p.m. kickoff at King’s Park 3 in quarter-final action.
Penticton thumped Soccer United 5-0 in the only regular season meeting between the teams May 27 at Rosewood Sports Field.
Penticton will have homefield advantage for as long as they are alive in the playoffs.
In other quarter-final matchups, second-place Brown Benefits face Real JVL, Mission Cleaners play Interior Beverages and Kal Tire take on Mabui.
