Two red-hot teams from opposing conferences lock up in the final “Wicked Wednesday” tilt of the season at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Surrey Eagles (22-21-3-4) take on the Penticton Vees (38-11-1-1) in a 6:30 p.m. puck-drop as Penticton plays the third of a nine-game season-ending homestand.
The Vees have won seven in a row to slash their magic number to clinching a ninth straight Interior Division pennant to five points, while Surrey just swept Mainland Division rivals Chilliwack to improve to 7-2-1 in their last 10 contests.
“Their top line is explosive and they’re getting outstanding goaltending,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “Both teams are playing with a lot of confidence right now. It will be a real good test for us.”
The Eagles are led by former Wenatchee Wild forward Cristophe Tellier, who has surged to second in the BCHL with 60 points. Linemate Hudson Schandor is seventh with 53 points.
Surrey sits in third place in the Mainland, five up on fourth-place Langley and seven behind second-place Chilliwack Chiefs, who they will likely face in the first round of the playoffs.
The Vees won the meeting in Surrey 5-3 on Dec. 1 when Tyler Ho snapped a 3-3 tie with 1:52 to go in the third period.
Harbinson said the Vees are excited to have a midweek game and two more on the weekend after playing just once in the last two weeks – a 7-1 romp over Vernon on Saturday.
“We’ve had a lot of practice time to fine-tune a lot of things,” said Harbinson. “I just like the way we’re playing and the attitude and demeanour around the room right now.”
Harbinson said the players are cognizant of the fact the Vees can wrap up another pennant by the end of the weekend, with Penticton also hosting Salmon Arm on Friday and West Kelowna on Sunday afternoon. It could happen as early as Friday if Trail was to lose to West Kelowna.
“We all know it’s there,” said Harbinson. “Whenever you can win something and hang a banner, you definitely want it. We’ve obviously had a pretty good run over the last few seasons.”
Harbinson said the Vees are “quite aware” they can still catch Coquitlam Express (40-8-1-1) for first overall in the BCHL. The Express lead the Vees by four points and have one game in hand, with the teams meeting Feb. 14 at the SOEC.
“The guys have had that game circled,” said Harbinson, noting the Vees were not happy with how they played in a 7-2 loss in Coquitlam on Nov. 20. “There was a lot of bad blood at the end of that game. Our guys have so much competitive spirit and that game is one they really want to win.”
ICE CHIPS: Tickets for Wednesday’s game are just $5 and are available at Valley First Box Office, online at ValleyFirstTix.com or at the door … Carl Stankowski will get the start on goal for the Vees, with Yaniv Perets getting the Friday game against Salmon Arm … Vees F Jackson Niedermayer is dealing with a medical issue and is doubtful for Wednesday’s game. Harbinson said either F Liam Noble or D Carsen Hemenway would slot into the lineup … The Vees have four players in the top 10 of league scoring: Jay O’Brien 56 points, David Silye 55, Lukas Sillinger 53 and Danny Weight 50 (with a team-high 23 goals) … The Vees would currently play West Kelowna (36 points) in the first round of the playoffs, though Prince George (39 points) and Victoria (41 points) are also possible opponents… The Vees are 11-1 with a remarkable 1.65 goals-against average thus far in 2020… Harbinson said plans for hosting the Centennial Cup in May of 2021 are well under way on the business side, with a number of fans already purchasing their tickets for next season and the national Junior-A championship event… After this weekend, the Vees finish up with four more home games against Coquitlam Feb. 14, Alberni Valley Feb. 15 and Wenatchee Feb. 21 and 22. The Vees will also open the playoffs at home on Feb. 28… The Merritt Centennials, 12 points behind West Kelowna with just eight games left, appear destined to be the lone non-playoff team in the BCHL this season.
