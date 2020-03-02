Stephen Bolka produced a hat-trick as Biscuits doubled the Hitmen 6-3 to advance to the Penticton Men’s Recreational Hockey League championship series.
Kurtis Klinger, Kevin McDowall and Andy Mather also scored for the Biscuits, who will play either the Hitmen or the TLC Wolverines in the best-of-3 final starting Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at the OHS Training Centre rink.
Archie McKinnon, Mark Petry and Keagan Roberts connected for the Hitmen.
Cole Buckley scored twice as the Wolverines shaded the Broncos 6-5 to keep their hopes of a title alive.
Ryan MacMurchy, Sam Nigg, Thierry Martine and Nick Kapusty also scored for the winners.
Jared Wynia and Taylor Cote with two and Stuart Nisbet clicked for the Broncos.