Jackson Niedermayer and Danny Weight helped a short-staffed Penticton Vees team get past the pesky West Kelowna Warriors.
Niedermayer scored twice and Weight racked up three assists as the Vees shaded the Warriors 3-2 Saturday at Royal LePage Place to complete a sweep of the weekend home-and-home series.
Liam Malmquist scored what proved to be the winner early in the third period and the Vees (25-9-1) opened up a nine-point lead on the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters in the Interior Division.
“We turned in a solid six periods of hockey,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “We challenged the guys to defend better and they responded … only giving up 38 shots and three goals in two games is pretty good.”
It was Penticton’s league-best 18th road win of the season and also the 600th regular-season Junior-A coaching victory for Harbinson, who has 525 wins with the Vees after getting the first 75 when he coached Fernie of the old Rocky Mountain league.
“It’s a nice little milestone,” shrugged Harbinson. “It just means I’ve been around a long time and had a lot of great players. Obviously the special one was getting to 500 in Penticton (late last season).”
The Vees played with just 16 skaters for the second night after losing leading scorer Jay O’Brien and defenceman Steve Holtz to injuries. Defenceman Cade Webber also missed his 12th straight game with a lower-body ailment.
John Evans and Tyler Cristall each had a goal and an assist for the Warriors, who own the league’s worst record at 5-21-4-2 but are still just three points behind Merritt for the BCHL’s final playoff spot.
Carl Stankowski made 18 saves for the win while Johnny Derrick had 32 stops for the Warriors.
After a scoreless first period, Niedermayer - who scored the opening goal in a 5-0 win over the Warriors Friday in Penticton – put the Vees up 1-0 just 1:47 into the second period. Weight and Evan McIntyre assisted.
Evans tied the game at 3:45 but the Vees took over from there in a period they outshot the Warriors 19-4. Niedermayer put the Vees ahead to stay at 10:10 from Weight and Lukas Sillinger.
The Vees kept up the pressure and finally forged ahead at 4:24 of the third as Malmquist got his ninth from Weight and Darwin Lakoduc.
Cristall cut the Vees lead to 3-2 with a power play goal at 15:15, but Penticton didn’t give up much from there as they hung on to beat the Warriors for the fourth time in as many meetings.
Niedermayer, Cristall and Weight were the three stars in front of 741 fans at RLP.
Harbinson said the Vees could be without O’Brien until after the holiday break after he broke a toe while blocking a shot in the 4-3 loss in Wenatchee on Wednesday.
“It’s already getting a lot better but we’ve got to look at the big picture,” said Harbinson. “If it was the playoffs, he’d probably be in there. It’s the smart play to wait, especially now we’ve built up a bit of a lead (in the division). So I’d say it’s doubtful he’ll play in these next four games before the break.”
Holtz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, while the Vees expect to know more about Webber in the next day or so.
“Best-case scenario, we have him back after Christmas,” said Harbinson.
The coach said he is considering calling up an affiliated player or two for the next few games, but noted their regular teams also play on the weekends.
“You can play with 11 forwards, but it would be preferable to have six guys on defence,” said Harbinson. “We’re playing with five guys and then we lose (Nico) Somerville with a two and a 10 in the first period (against West Kelowna) and it gets even tougher with only four.”
The Vees will get a big test this weekend as they take on the Vernon Vipers in a home-and-home series, with the teams meeting Friday at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The teams met twice in Penticton, with the Vees winning 1-0 Oct. 4 in the BCHL Showcase tournament and Vernon prevailing 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 18.
Vernon (18-12-1-1) has scored 22 goals in winning their last three games, and are just two points behind third-place Salmon Arm and four points behind second-place Trail with three games in hand.
The Vipers won 8-7 in a shootout Sunday in Merritt in one of the wildest games of the season. Vernon led 6-0 late in the second and 7-2 with nine minutes to go before the Centennials scored five times in a span of 6:35 to force overtime. Connor Sleeth scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout for Vernon.
CJHL RANKINGS: The Brooks Bandits, 31-1-1 on the season, remained No. 1 in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings.
The Vees stayed planted at No. 17 for the fourth straight week and after registering two wins and a loss over the last week.
Coquitlam Express are the top-ranked BCHL team, surging five spots to No. 6 after reeling off nine straight victories. Nanaimo Clippers earned an honourable mention.
Aside from Brooks, there was plenty of changes at the top of the rankings with fellow Alberta league team Sherwood Park Crusaders (26-3-0) jumping one spot to No. 2, and Summerside Western Capitals (23-3-0-1, Maritimes league) moving up four spots to No. 3.
College Francais de Longueuil (22-3-0-1, Quebec league) and Carleton Place Canadaians (28-3-3-1, CCHL) round out the top five.
