The Penticton Soccer Club Pinnacles ladies will take on the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack ladies’ team in an exhibition game Sunday at 11 a.m. at King’s Park 3
Penticton, coached by Ray Hintz, will have several local under-17 and under-18 players along with some veterans in the lineup.
TRU is preparing for the 2019 season and will be coming to Penticton to do some team building on Saturday followed by the game on Sunday.
Admission to the game is free.
